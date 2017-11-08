GenX discovered in Cumberland, Bladen county lakes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Add two lakes and the well water of a baseball field to the list of locations testing positive for GenX in North Carolina.

There are several homeowners around one of the locations – Marshwood Lake in Cumberland County.

One of them, Kevin Dew, gets bottled water delivered right to his house every week.

“You know how hard it is to go in there and not turn on the faucet and wet your toothbrush,” he asked.

He and his neighbors on Marshwood Lake need bottled water as their wells have levels of GenX above state standards.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says Marshwood Lake has concentrations of GenX at 915 parts per trillion. When discussing drinking water, the acceptable standard for the state is 140 parts per trillion.

“It is scary,” said Dew. “You don’t know what it does to you. Nobody can tell us an answer right now.”

Marshwood Lake is near Chemours and the company must provide Dew and some other private well owners the bottled water.

Dew said he and his family will often come out to the lake for recreation, but he said this news makes him think twice about it.

The North CarolinaDepartment of Environmental Quality says recreational exposure to GenX on the water is not expected to harm people.

In Bladen County, that’s good news to the folks at Camp Dixie, a Christian camp whose lake also tested positive for GenX, with concentrations of 620 parts per trillion.

“The health and safety of our campuses and our guests is our number one priority, said Ronnie LaFevers, Camp Dixie Executive Director.

Still, the fact that he even needs to talk about GenX, LaFevers said is frustrating.

“I’m sure everybody around here is frustrated,” he said. “We are doing the very best that we can and we just want everybody to know that, hey, we’re open.”

A DEQ spokesman said the health goals for GenX are different for the lakes because the water is not drinking water and said, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is little exposure to GenX that occurs during swimming, bathing or showering.

LaFevers said the camp will continue to monitor the situation and have the water tested again in the coming months.

Dew echoed the frustration.

“I don’t think there’s a quick fix to any of this stuff,” he said.

Nearby the lakes, the Hall Park baseball field also showed positive levels of GenX. There were concentrations of 53.6 parts per trillion in the well water of the ball field. The state said the well is not being used for drinking water but may continue its use for irrigation.