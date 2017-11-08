Many dorms across North Carolina lack sprinklers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Although it can save lives, a North Carolina fire marshal says there’s a chance fire sprinklers are not in your child’s dorm room.

A demonstration Wednesday showed how little damage a fire can do in a room with sprinklers.

Mike Causey, state fire marshal, explained why sprinklers are not required in your child’s dorm.

“One of the problems we have in any state, in North Carolina, is the funding. We have a number of dormitories that are older buildings,” Causey said.

Causey says it would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to put sprinklers in older buildings if a mandate is put in place.