Mini-Target now open near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s being touted as a one-stop-shop, ideal for local college students.

A new, small-format Target store is now open near N.C. State University.

It’s the second such store in the state. The other is near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

N.C. State senior Aaron Hiller said he’s thrilled a store like Target is open near campus.

“I usually have to walk or drive to a grocery store, but now that this is open it’s really convenient,” Hiller said.

Hiller was one of the first customers shopping during the store’s first full day Wednesday.

“We want to offer a lot of grab-and-go items and everything a student needs” Target manager Erica Taylor said.

The 23,000-square-foot Target is off Hillsborough Street.

Taylor said so far the most popular item is Pop-Tarts.

Taylor said, “We have really good prices on our Wolfpack clothing and accessories, and so that has definitely been a popular item.”

A lot of shoppers have bought groceries and electronics, too.

With the holidays right around the corner, Target hopes that more than students come through the door.

“We hope the fact that we have a parking garage and those kind of amenities that people would need in a nearby community that they will come and continue to shop even when the students are home for the holidays,” Taylor told CBS North Carolina.

Hiller said he plans to shop there often.

“I don’t have a meal plan this year, so I do all my meal prep on my own,” he said. “This is really nice, I am going to try and take advantage this year.”

The store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.