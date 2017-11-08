NC man clinging to life after someone fires into camper

Published:

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW/WNCN) – The Lumberton Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers arrived at the area behind 603 B Franklin Ave. in Lumberton just before 11 p.m. and found that someone had shot into a camper, striking a man inside.

The 38-year-old victim was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment and was later transported to another hospital for further treatment. Police say the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call Detective David Williford or Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

