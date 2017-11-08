NC man taken from girlfriend’s home at gunpoint, later found dead in woods, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Just hours before Melquan Hicks-Bey’s body was found in some woods in Castle Hayne, he was abducted from his girlfriend’s home during an armed robbery in the Houston Moore complex, according to Wilmington police.

A man on private property in a wooded area off Alvernia Drive spotted Hicks-Bey’s body shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

“Well, at first it looked like he was asleep, but then I noticed what looked like possibly dried blood down the side of his face,” the man said in a 911 call. “He don’t look right. He don’t look asleep, his hair is like, out behind him kind of like somebody drug him over there.”

Hicks-Bey, 22, of Leland, was shot multiple times throughout his body, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Hicks-Bey’s girlfriend reported a suspect armed with a handgun entered her home on South 12th Street and stole her phone, according to a police report. During the robbery, Hicks-Bey was abducted from the residence.

The 911 caller said he found Hecks-Bey’s body “as far as a car could probably drive in there and drop him,” and noticed footprints in the secluded area located near the Northeast Cape Fear River.

Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in Hicks-Bey’s killing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-763-3888, 1-800-531-9845 or you can submit a tip online at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”