NC State asks NCAA to reconsider decision on Braxton Beverly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has filed a request for reconsideration with the NCAA over freshman guard Braxton Beverly’s eligibility, Beverley’s lawyer said in a statement.

On Oct. 30, the University said the NCAA denied N.C. State’s appeal for immediate eligibility for the Ohio State transfer.

The issue centered around the fact that Beverly initially enrolled at Ohio State and took two summer courses before an unexpectedly late coaching change led him to obtain his release and join the Wolfpack by the fall semester.

Taking the classes triggered the NCAA designation that Beverly was an undergraduate transfer — which meant he had to sit out a year before playing elsewhere — as opposed to being considered an incoming recruit.

“Braxton is a young man who has been severely penalized through no fault of his own,” said attorney Scott Tompsett.

The 6-foot guard from Hazard, Kentucky, has been able to practice with the team through the appeals process.

“Dr. (Mark) Emmert recently acknowledged that the American public has now confidence in the NCAA’s ability to govern collegiate athletics. It is obvious that decisions like this one in htis case are a major reason people think the NCAA has lost its sense of justice and fundamental fairness,” Tompsett wrote.

Beverly, considered a three-star prospect, would have provided 3-point shooting and backcourt depth with Keatts installing an up-tempo scheme with pressure defense this season.

N.C. State announced Oct. 13 that its initial request for Beverly’s eligibility was denied, and it appealed that decision 10 days later.

N.C. State athletics spokesman Fred Demarest confirmed through the school’s compliance department that Ohio State and Matta had supported Beverly’s request to the NCAA for immediate eligibility with the Wolfpack.