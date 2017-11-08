Sheriff worried more gang members could be hiding out in NC mountains

By Published: Updated:
Milton A. Portillo-Rodriguez, top, and Miguel A. Lopez-Abrego, bottom, are both believed to be MS-13 gang members and both wanted for murder in Maryland, the Avery County Sheriff's Office says. The two men were recently arrested in a small town in the North Carolina mountains. (Booking photographs from the Avery County Sheriff's Office, map from WBTV)

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) — Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye says he never thought gangs would be an issue in Avery County. It has never been a problem before, he said on Tuesday.

Frye however is concerned after a federal raid Saturday on an apartment building in Banner Elk turned up more than anyone imagined.

“We found not only one murder suspect but found another who is suspected in a homicide and another suspected of a serious assault who also is being looked at in a homicide,” Frye said.

The murders in question happened in Baltimore, Maryland. The suspects apparently all came to Avery County to hide out.

“That has changed our perceptions here about gangs,” Frye added.

Frye says investigators have asked the three why they chose Avery County and found that the suspects thought it was a “good place to lay low.”

Frye is concerned that the three may have had help and others may be hiding out in the North Carolina mountains.

The three were all considered armed and dangerous. No weapons were found when the apartment was raided. None of the suspects had an ID and Frye said they had to use fingerprints to determine who was who.

In the process they were able to confirm they were members of MS-13 and are not documented as coming into the USA legally. They are all are from El Salvador.

Extradition proceedings are expected later in the week to transfer them to Maryland.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s