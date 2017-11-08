Person County man charged with cold case murder, sheriff says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Person County have charged a man with murder in a 2013 missing-person case, despite not yet having found the missing man’s body, Sheriff Dewey Jones confirmed Wednesday.

Scott Gerard Sykora, 56, of the 3400 block of Mount Harmony Church Road near Rougemont, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder, the sheriff said. He’s charged with the death of Gerald Pollard, who vanished in January 2013.

The arrest was prompted by a confidential tip, and investigators are relying on forensics in the case, Jones said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible, according to the sheriff.