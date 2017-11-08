Polish government asks citizens to multiply like rabbits

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish government is urging citizens to go forth and multiply like rabbits.

The health ministry of Poland, which has one of the lowest birth rates in Europe, has put out a short video praising rabbits for producing many offspring.

The YouTube video shows rabbits munching on lettuce and carrots while a rabbit “narrator” reveals the secret of their big families — exercise, a healthy diet and little stress. The brief appearance of a human couple enjoying a romantic picnic hints that a little romance might help, too.

It is the latest step by the conservative government in this mostly Catholic country of 38 million to reverse a shrinking population.

