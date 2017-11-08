Raleigh teacher charged with sex crimes involving student has bond raised

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A judge raised a Raleigh Montessori school teacher’s bond to $2 million after he was charged with sex offenses involving a student.

Nicholas Conlon Smith, 36, of Raleigh is charged with four counts statutory rape of a victim with age difference of more than 5 years and two counts sex offense involving a student, warrants say.

In court Wednesday, a Wake County judge raised Smith’s $1 million to $2 million.

Prosecutors said there could be two different victims and more charges are possible, including from a different county.

“In this particular case, there are numerous counts, two different victims, and all indications would be there more charges coming as well from a different county,” said Assistant District Attorney Christy Joyce.

The offenses occurred in 2011 and 2012 when Smith was a teacher at Montessori School of Raleigh Middle, located at 408 Andrews Chapel Road in Durham, warrants say.

One of the victims was 14 at the time of the offenses, warrants say.

Smith is currently a math teacher and has worked at Montessori Middle and Upper School since 2006. He has been suspended without pay, the school confirmed.

Nancy Errichetti, head of Montessori School of Raleigh, released a statement to CBS North Carolina that read:

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our students. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation. We will also conduct a comprehensive review of our own policies and procedures as part of our ongoing commitment to protect our students.”