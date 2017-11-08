‘We have to be very vigilant,’ says Cary church’s security director

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – For many people, Wednesday night was their first time back at church for services following the mass shooting in Texas.

Ed Maness, who is director of safety services for Colonial Baptist Church in Cary, said leaders of about two dozen churches have contacted him for advice since this weekend’s shooting.

“We have to be very vigilant,” he said.

Maness is a retired North Carolina State Highway Patrol lieutenant, now overseeing security full-time at the church that has around 4,000 members. It’s a job he never thought would be needed 10 years ago.

“It’s a position now that has to be there. You have to have some type of security,” he said.

From his office, he can see what’s happening across the church’s campus with the help of dozens of security cameras. The church also has controlled access to doorways and a security team on Sundays that’s trained to spot unusual behavior.

In addition, Cary police officers direct traffic and are nearby in the event of an incident.

Maness travels the country consulting churches on security. Some can’t afford the measures Colonial Baptist has taken. He urges the leaders of those churches to utilize the skills members have, some of whom may be current or former law enforcement officers.

He also hears from some who are concerned about bringing guns into church. While churches seek to be open and welcoming to the community, their leaders also want to protect who’s inside worshipping.

“That’s a big topic. A lot of times your older members don’t feel like you need guns in church. God is there to protect us,” he said.

David Bailey and Glenn Weaver noticed gaps in security at their church, Emmanuel Baptist in Raleigh.

“There’s so much that churches aren’t prepared for,” said Weaver.

Bailey is a retired police detective, and Weaver served as a military policeman.

They worked with the church’s leadership on developing a security plan and forming a team to help during Sunday services.

That led them to launch their new business, Triangle Security Consultants, six months ago. They advise churches on how to prepare for a variety of emergencies, from evacuations to active shooters.

While some churches ban guns altogether, parishioners at other churches may carry a concealed weapon. But, Weaver and Bailey urged them to be prepared.

Weaver said, “If there’s a situation, you don’t want guys jumping up all over the sanctuary and firing because there’s going to be some innocent people hit.”

Bailey added, “They need to know that if they have to use (a gun), they’re responsible for that bullet.”

They work with churches trying to strike a balance between welcoming the community and protecting who’s inside.

Weaver said, “It’s become part of the accepted norm that people just take their vengeance out on vulnerable targets, and churches are soft, vulnerable targets.”