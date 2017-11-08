Woman gets 30 months for stealing from Girl Scouts

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – A former bookkeeper has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling $85,000 from a Florida chapter of the Girl Scouts.

A judge on Tuesday also ordered 41-year-old Stephanie Person to pay $112,158 in restitution and serve 27 years of probation. She had entered a guilty plea last month.

Person was accused of re-routing the funds from an active troop account into an inactive one.

Several officials from the Girl Scouts testified during the trial.

Assistant State Attorney Dan Yuter said the money should have been “used to further the Girl Scouts numerous programs for the development of leadership skills for young women.” Instead, Yuter said, the defendant chose to take the money.