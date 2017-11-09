BRRR: First freeze of the season coming this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just a few days after seeing highs near 80, central North Carolina now needs to get ready for the first freeze of the season.

The coldest air since March will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning.

That air will bring most of central North Carolina below 32 degrees for the first time in nearly eight months.

Even with sunny skies returning Friday and Saturday, another blast of cold air will drop temperatures into the mid and upper 20s by Saturday morning.

A freeze watch is now in effect for all of central North Carolina from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday.

This will bring an end to the growing season for our area.

It’s also a good time to winterize your home and sprinkler system as well as protect any tender vegetation that does not survive cold.

Highs will not get much warmer later in the day Saturday.

Even with sunny skies, high temperatures for most will not get out of the 40s.

The first freeze expected this weekend is actually happening later than normal.

The average first freeze for central North Carolina happens the last week of October but this year it is on schedule for the second week of November.