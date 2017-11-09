Chemours spills GenX precursor at Fayetteville Works facility, state officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says it will take action against Chemours after the company said a spill occurred at its Fayetteville Works facility in October.

Dimer acid fluoride, a precursor to GenX, was spilled during planned maintenance at the facility on Oct. 6, Chemours reported to state officials.

Environmental Protection Agency analysis showed elevated concentrations of GenX at Chemours’ primary wastewater discharge outfall, DEQ said.

“We are determining all appropriate enforcement actions based on violations that have been committed, and we will continue to investigate and hold the company accountable,” said Sheila Holman, assistant secretary for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Data submitted to DEQ from Chemours shows concentrations of GenX at Chemours’ wastewater discharge outfall increasing to 250 parts per trillion on Oct. 6, and peaking at 3,700 parts per trillion on Oct. 9, state officials said.

That concentration then fell to 80 parts per trillion on Oct. 16.

Prior to the spill, water samples collected between Oct. 2 and Oct. 5 show concentrations of GenX at Chemours’ wastewater discharge outfall between 35 and 69 parts per trillion, DEQ said.