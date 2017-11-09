Court docs: Raleigh mom refused to take child to hospital following sex assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mother is facing a felony child abuse charge after failing to report her toddler child’s sexual assault, according to a Wake County Magistrate’s Order obtained by CBS North Carolina.

April Murray, 35, of the 1000 block of Spring Garden Court, is charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse – serious physical injury.

According to the court document, Murray showed “a reckless disregard for human life by committing a grossly negligent omission, refusing to take her child to receive medical attention after a sexual assault.”

The child is 22 months old. The crime is said to have occurred between Nov. 5 and Wednesday.

The document shows that the child suffered serious physical injuries from the sexual assault, and that Murray’s decision not to take her child to the hospital led to further injuries.

Murray is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is set for today.