Damp today, clearing tonight, freeze Saturday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday will be another damp and chilly day. Low pressure, along a cold front that is to our south, will move east today up the South Carolina coast and then finally move out to sea tonight. So, more rain and drizzle will be possible today and temperatures once again will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 across central North Carolina.

Skies will be clearing Thursday night as drier air flows in. A dry cold front will move through the state early Friday. Behind that front cold Canadian air will pour in across the state. As the Canadian high pressure system builds in on Friday, brisk northwest winds will be around. It will be sunny, however, and highs will reach the middle 50s in the Triangle and near 60 in Fayetteville.

The core of the cold air will be over central North Carolina on Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the 20s in most locations and it will be the first widespread freeze of the season. It will stay cold Saturday afternoon despite sunny skies as highs top out in the upper 40s.

Sunday won’t be as cold to start, but it will still start out around freezing. During the day skies will become partly sunny and highs will be milder in the middle 50s

The next weather maker will be a system that will move through Sunday night into Monday. So a shower will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Behind that system, high pressure will build back in and it will turn mostly sunny next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today will be cloudy and chilly with areas of rain and drizzle. The high will be 49. Winds will be north around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Tonight will have clearing skies. The overnight low will be around 40. Winds will be northwest 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent early.

Friday will be sunny and brisk. The high will be 54. Winds will be north 8 to 15 mph.

Friday Night will be clear and cold. The overnight low will be 27. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday will be sunny and cold. The high will be 48; winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday will become partly sunny. The high will be 56, after a morning low of 31. There could be a shower Sunday night.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a shower possible, mainly in the morning. The high will be near 60; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 40.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be around 60, after a morning low of 40.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

