Franklin County company raided by feds may be connected to escort website

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two days after Bolma Star Services was raided by Homeland Security Investigations, CBS North Carolina is learning that company may be connected to an escort advertising website.

According to court documents, a former employee and industry insiders, Eros.com and ErosGuide.com were run out of Bolma Star Services in Youngsville.

“That is my understanding that the new owner in taking over had a new business corporation new,” Maxine Doogan, a former client, sex worker activist and founder of the Sex Workers and Erotic Service Provider Legal, Educational and Research Project.

Doogan lives in San Francisco where she said ErosGuide.com started.

“I was one of the group of ladies that were first advertisers on the EROS Guide back in the late 90s here in San Francisco when they first opened up,” Doogan said.

On Twitter, #ErosRaid is gaining traction.

Homeland Security Investigations raided Bolma Star Services Tuesday. Agents said they were executing a search warrant. Our cameras captured them taking away servers and boxes. They said it was part of an ongoing investigation but declined to provide specifics.

Since then Bolma Star Services website has been down.

According to state records, Greg Huling is the owner of the company. He had no comment when we stopped by his Wake Forest home.

In an email, CBS North Carolina obtained Huling is listed as the director of Operations for ErosGuide.com.

A former employee said ErosGuide.com and Eros.com sell advertising on its site and charge the escort who post there.

The court documents associated with the search warrant remain sealed.