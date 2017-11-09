Hate crime charge sought against woman who smeared bodily fluids on roommate’s things

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — The Connecticut NAACP wants a felony hate crime charge immediately filed against a white former college student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate’s belongings.

Close to 100 people attended a rally held by the NAACP on Wednesday outside the West Hartford police department. A bus brought University of Hartford students from the campus to West Hartford police headquarters for the protest.

Former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu was charged Oct. 28 with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Police said last week they were seeking a hate crime charge.

NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile believes this was a hate crime.

“She had a motive, she had intent, she had a plan, she executed her plan, and then celebrated at the end of the plan, bragging about it on social media,” he said.

Police say Brochu claimed in an Instagram post to have tampered with her roommate’s belongings, including putting her toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.”

The post read:

Finally did it yo girl fgot rid of her roommate!! After 1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons (on) her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Brochu hasn’t returned messages seeking comment.

Police say their investigation is complete.

“We’ve shared all of the information that we have on the case with the State’s Attorney’s office, and have had good communication with them. At this point our investigation is complete and the case is being handled by the State’s Attorney’s office,” West Hartford police said in a statement.

Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy says investigators are waiting to talk with Brochu’s roommate before deciding how to proceed.

