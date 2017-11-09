NC deputies seize $6.1M worth of drugs from business

SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office seized $6 million worth of marijuana, $100,000 worth of heroin and more than $100,000 in cash after searching a business in Simpson.

Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Vo Thien Ozen on East 10th Street at Eastbend Drive Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said they found drug paraphernalia but no drugs, so they issued a citation and released Ozen.

Thursday evening, deputies searched a kitchen equipment business owned by Ozen, which is located on Edwards Drive in Simpson.

Deputies found the drugs and money while searching the business.

The sheriff’s office has issued arrested warrants on Ozen for the following charges: one count felony maintaining a business for the purpose of drug activity, two counts of trafficking marijuana, one count trafficking heroin.