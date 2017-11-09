Panthers TE Greg Olsen to test broadcasting skills for Fox

Carolina's Greg Olsen has become the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen will spend his bye weekend as an NFL game analyst for Fox Sports.

The announcement was made Thursday by Fox Sports. Olsen will join the team of Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis and Pam Oliver, as the Los Angeles Rams visit the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 19.

The addition of Olsen to the broadcast booth is for one game. He’s currently on injured reserve but is eligible to return to action Nov. 26.

Matt Hasselbeck and Marcus Allen are the only other players to work as analyst for Fox while still playing.

Olsen says in a release he’s “pumped” for the challenge but added “it’s going to be a little strange making the transition from the field to the broadcast booth.”

