Raleigh freshman ID’d as ECU student found dead in dorm room

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A freshman student from Raleigh has been identified as the person found dead in an East Carolina University dorm room Wednesday afternoon.

School officials identified the student as Simmie Byrd. Byrd was found unresponsive in her room in Jarvis Residence Hall by her roommate around 3:15 p.m.

Byrd was majoring in biology with a leadership minor.

Police are investigating the cause of death, but indicated to school officials that there doesn’t appear to be any evidence of foul play at this time.

For any student seeking counseling services, the ECU Counseling Center is available Monday-Friday with walk-in hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A 24-hour hotline is available by calling 252-328-6661 (press 2 if after hours).

