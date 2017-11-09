Raleigh officials to hold groundbreaking for Moore Square construction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the oldest public parks in Raleigh will soon be closed for more than a year.

City officials will start construction on Moore Square later this month.

The groundbreaking was planned to happen at the park, but now it will take place across the street so guests don’t have to worry about the cold temperatures or rain.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at Market Hall in City Market. Officials are expected to detail the changes that will be made to the park, including the addition of a small cafe and a restroom.

After that, there will be the turning of the dirt — even though construction on Moore Square won’t begin until Nov. 14. The changes to the park will cost $12.5 million and take more than a year to finish.

Officials hope those who live and work in the area won’t be too inconvienced.

“When the sidewalks are being replaced, certain sections will have signs and pedestrian signs. Parking will still exist on the street,” said Stephen Bentley, assistant direct of parks for Raleigh. “The contractors will have to operate within all city ordinances for directing traffic, safety and moving pedestrians through.”