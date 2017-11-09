Raleigh’s new logo met with criticism

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh unveiled its first logo and the reviews are mixed.

The concern isn’t so much about the design but how much the logo and its branding cost.

“I think it’s a good, modern take,” said Max Lewis, Raleigh resident.

“It looks too generic,” said Richard Marshall, Raleigh resident.

The city spent $226,000 on the logo, its branding plan and on its mission and vision statements.

“Ok, that changes things,” said Heidi Bolden, Raleigh resident.

The city always has had a seal and that seal is not going away. But this is the first time the city has had its own logo.

“I think it’s very important,” said Damien Graham, Raleigh Communications Director. “I think any organization likes to have something that they can identify and own as their own.”

In Downtown Raleigh, the owner of The Raleigh Times bar and restaurant agreed.

“People are very visual,” said Greg Hatem, The Raleigh Times owner. “They want to associate a community with a brand or a logo. It’s a big number, but great design comes with a cost.”

Some Raleigh residents agreed, too.

“In the long run, it will be a worthwhile investment in ensuring that the city has a recognizable brand,” said Caitlin Eames, Raleigh resident.

Others told CBS North Carolina they believe the money could go elsewhere.

“Just put it more towards cleaning things up around downtown,” said Miranda Fluharty, Raleigh resident.

The city council unanimously approved it and city leaders said the investments will pay off in the long run.

“This is a worthwhile investment and I think, ultimately, it will save us money over time,” said Graham. “By investing in something new like this new logo, we can unify who we are and what we present.”

The logo is currently on the city’s website and will be phased in over time.