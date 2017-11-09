Schools in NC county closed out of ‘abundance of caution’ after threat

Cabarrus County closed some schools Thursday after an anonymous threat (David Whisenant | WBTV)

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Some schools in Cabarrus County are closing Thursday as Concord Police and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an anonymous threat made to high schools in the county.

The announcement came around 10 a.m. Thursday via the Concord Police Department’s Twitter account.

“[Concord Police] and [Cabarrus County deputies are] jointly investigating threat to Cabarrus High Schools.” Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said. “[This is] not a credible threat out of but abundance of caution schools are closing.”

According to officials with Cabarrus County Schools, all CCS high school campuses will be dismissing early and they will begin immediately. Early Colleges are not being released early.

J.N Fries Middle School was also dismissed early Thursday due to the “unspecified threat,” according to the Cabarrus County Schools’s Facebook page.

Chief Gacek says this is a “coordinated decision between law enforcement and school system.”

Parents at Central Cabarrus High School are allowed to pick up their children.

The nature of the threat has not been revealed.

