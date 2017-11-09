Special needs students find work in Franklin County



LOUSIBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Getting the day started in Louisburg isn’t much different than anywhere else.

That includes the need for the perfect cup-of-joe.

“It makes me feel wonderful it makes me feel good it’s a happy atmosphere,” said Paige Sayles.

She’s the manager at the local coffee shop and knows there’s something much sweeter about Blue Collie Coffee than the sugar in the cup.

The folks you see working include students and employees with special needs.

“Especially in Franklin County, we don’t have any sheltered workshops once our folks graduate from high school there really aren’t a lot of opportunities and we thought that fits in with the mission providing opportunities for folks in our county,” she said.

Sayles said the community was inspired several years ago by Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in Wilmington.

That coffee shop also employees people with special needs.

Employees in Franklin County start out learning the necessary skills in Frankie Bartholomew’s classroom at Bunn High School.

“I mean the community has just been amazing and they work with the kids, and they teach them the skills, they’re just really patient with them and they always give them such positive feedback,” said Bartholomew.

That includes business owner Russ Vollmer at Vollmer farms.

He says it’s been great for him and the students.

“I have seen where these kids have really improved their work ethic, their stamina and then also for them to see the pride that goes into them seeing the work that they’ve done and the results of that work has truly amazing to see here,” said Vollmer.

Other Franklin County businesses that participate include Care and Share, Subway of Bunn and The Do It Center.