2 NC DEQ employees on investigatory leave

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality employees have been placed on investigatory leave, officials confirmed Friday afternoon.

Donald van der Vaart and John Evans were identified as the employees on paid investigatory leave, according to DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan.

Van der Vaart served as secretary of NCDEQ from January 2015 and December 2016. He demoted himself before Gov. Roy Cooper took office in January.

DEQ would not say why van der Vaart and Evans were placed on leave.

