30 arrested in Wayne County as officers combine forces in ‘Operation Eagle Eye’

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – More than two dozen people were arrested in Wayne County this week as officers targeted “high-risk” suspects and those who were already wanted on existing warrants.

Federal, state and local officers searched 35 homes for suspects who were possibly violating probation, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Overall, there were 30 arrests with 60 charges.

During the searches and arrests authorities seized two guns, 178 rounds of ammo, some heroin, meth, cocaine, and marijuana, Deputy U.S. Marshal Bryan Konig said in the news release.

Of the 30 arrests, 14 people were charged with probation violations, said Konig, who added that 74 officers took part in the initiative, called “Operation Eagle Eye.”

“The success of this operation from planning to implementation was dependent on many law enforcement personnel from different agencies working together with one goal in mind, to keep the citizens of Goldsboro and Wayne County safe,” Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West said in the news release.