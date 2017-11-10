4 World War II veterans honored in Fayetteville decades after their service

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Veterans Day is not until Saturday, but many were observing Veterans Days Friday by honoring servicemen and women.

Just outside the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, there is Vietnam Memorial wall.

There are more than 58,000 names on that wall. They’re all fallen soldiers who served in Vietnam.

But there are other soldiers who have fallen through the cracks and are finally being honored.

After more than 70 years, James Kennedy finally received his medal.

“I feel real good about it,” said Kennedy.

He received a Bronze Star from President Donald Trump.

It’s a medal he never got, after earning it while fighting in World War II.

On Friday, four World War II veterans, now in their 90s, received the awards they should’ve had after their service in 1945.

“I never knew growing up, he didn’t talk about the war that much, and he never shared if he got any medals and I am so proud of him,” said David Wade, a World War II medal recipient’s son

The service Friday left family, close friends, and even the congressman presenting the awards, nearly in tears.

“They’ve given so much, and we enjoy the times and our lives in America because of these heroes,” said U.S Representative Richard Hudson.

“He deserves it, he’s a good man.” Lisa Hall, Kennedy’s granddaughter

And even after Friday, there’s more being done to honor the veterans.

There will be a salute to all military veterans at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Vietnam Wall outside of the Special Ops museum in Fayetteville.