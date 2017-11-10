440E shut down by Glenwood Ave for shooting; person transported to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police said they shut down a portion of I-440E on Friday night in response to a shooting.

Police said that I-440E was shut down between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road.

Police officials said that a female had gunshot wounds and was transported to WakeMed. There’s no word on the extent of her injuries or her current condition.

Police said they responded to a shooting call on I-440E at 7:57 p.m.

The traffic alert was issued around 8:17 p.m.

CBS North Carolina has a crew heading to the scene.