440E shut down by Glenwood Ave for shooting; person transported to hospital

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police said they shut down a portion of I-440E on Friday night in response to a shooting.

Police said that I-440E was shut down between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road.

Police officials said that a female had gunshot wounds and was transported to WakeMed. There’s no word on the extent of her injuries or her current condition.

Police said they responded to a shooting call on I-440E at 7:57 p.m.

The traffic alert was issued around 8:17 p.m.

CBS North Carolina has a crew heading to the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s