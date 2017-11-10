Blue Angels featured at Pensacola, Fla. air show

Blue Angels
In this June 14, 2015 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Blue Angels performs in Ocean City, MD. An elite group of Navy and Marine photographers are selected each year to travel the world with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team. The photographers often ride with pilots and must be in top physical condition to make the team and have the skills to capture aerial maneuvers at speeds of up to 700 miles per hour. (Andrea Perez/U.S. Navy via AP)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday marks the first day of the Homecoming Airshow for the Blue Angels.

The day show begins at 10 a.m. and the Blue Angels are expected to take to the skies at 2 p.m. central time.

Friday evening, the night show is scheduled to begin at 4 and go until 6 p.m. at Naval Air Station Pensacola, which is where the Blue Angels are based.

Saturday, the airshow schedule is the same as Friday’s, with flights beginning at 10 a.m., and the Blue’s scheduled to take to the skies at 2 p.m.

Twice a year, the Gulf Coast is lucky enough to turn their eyes to the skies and see the Blue Angels soar.

