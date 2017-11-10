Blue Angels featured at Pensacola, Fla. air show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday marks the first day of the Homecoming Airshow for the Blue Angels.

The day show begins at 10 a.m. and the Blue Angels are expected to take to the skies at 2 p.m. central time.

Friday evening, the night show is scheduled to begin at 4 and go until 6 p.m. at Naval Air Station Pensacola, which is where the Blue Angels are based.

Saturday, the airshow schedule is the same as Friday’s, with flights beginning at 10 a.m., and the Blue’s scheduled to take to the skies at 2 p.m.

Twice a year, the Gulf Coast is lucky enough to turn their eyes to the skies and see the Blue Angels soar.