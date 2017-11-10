Cary woman accused of resisting officer, records show

Maidson Paige Garver (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman was arrested Friday on charges of driving while impaired, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, according to online jail records.

Madison Paige Garver, 26, was arrested at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Blue Ridge Road, according to online records from the Raleigh/Wake CCBI.

Garver, of the 100 block of Excalibur Court in Cary, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol, according to the online booking record.

