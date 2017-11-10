Cary woman accused of resisting officer, records show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary woman was arrested Friday on charges of driving while impaired, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, according to online jail records.

Madison Paige Garver, 26, was arrested at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Blue Ridge Road, according to online records from the Raleigh/Wake CCBI.

Garver, of the 100 block of Excalibur Court in Cary, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol, according to the online booking record.

More details will be added as they become available.