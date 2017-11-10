Durham man ‘hysterical’ after he finds racial slurs on his car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – After Chuck Mangum found racial slurs written on his car Friday morning, he took his frustrations to social media and law enforcement.

He says the incident is linked to a much bigger problem in his community.

As he walked around his 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora Friday morning, he says, “I noticed the racial slurs on my car, and I just went hysterical.”

Someone wrote on the side of his car “Go home” and then the n-word.

He quickly got on Facebook live, showing people what happened.

“Whoever did this? Very ignorant,” he said.

What his car may lack in monetary value, it makes up for in sentimental value.

An elderly neighbor on Crestview Drive gave him the car last year to thank him for everything he did to help her around her home.

“On my birthday, she called me and told me to come over. She had a gift for me, a birthday gift. She handed me the keys to this car. And, I cherish this car because it was a gift from her,” Mangum said.

Mangum said he called Durham police about it. He thinks he knows who did it, but acknowledges he has no proof.

After posting on Facebook, some people accused him of doing it himself.

“No, I don’t do this just to get some time on TV. This made me upset because racism right now is just a bad thing in our country right now,” he said.

Mangum plans to return to the police department Monday and to try to meet the mayor.

He says he’s planning a peaceful demonstration against racism.