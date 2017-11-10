Franklin County escort ad agency raid update

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A federal raid took place earlier this week on a Franklin County business with no explanation from officials.

But tonight, CBS North Carolina is scouring court documents and hearing from a former employee who claims the business was running one of the nation’s largest escort advertising agencies.

CBS North Carolina reporter Amy Cutler was on the story from the beginning and is digging deeper into what may have been going on inside Bolma Star Services.

Homeland Security Investigations raided Bolma Star Services Tuesday — seizing servers and other evidence.

“Bolma Star Services is Eros Guide?” CBS North Carolina reporter Amy Cutler asked the former worker.

“Bolma Star Services runs Eros Guide,” the former employee said.

A former Eros Guide.com employee is speaking out for the first time. He didn’t want CBS North Carolina to show his face – and asked that we call him Jim.

“I worked as a data analyst and as a billing person. So I reviewed ads, reviewed line items, sent bills out, collected payments,” Jim said.

In that position, Jim told CBS North Carolina he had in-depth knowledge of how the company worked. Most of the posts on Eros Guide.com and Eros.com we can’t show you — they’re too sexually explicit.

Jim says escorts buy ads and post photos and their information. Some of the ads are for local escorts.

“I felt like the direction that management was taking the organization was coming a little bit too close to legality line. I believe they realized the closer they got to that line, the higher the profits would be,” Jim said.

Under general information on the Eros site, it states they’re not an escort agency. It also states they don’t create or produce any of the content.

Court records show Darkside Productions owned Eros.com. The Darkside Productions address in Brier Creek turned out to be a P.O. box at the UPS store.

Jim showed us an email from 2008 — it lists Greg Huling as director of operations for Eros Guide. State records reveal Huling is the owner of Bolma Star Services. He had no comment when CBS North Carolina stopped by his Wake Forest home.

“A lot of what it was used for is people that work there knowing that this is a fairly religious area of the country, a lot of families don’t want their daughter or son working for a company that runs the Eros Guide. So what they’ll do is produce this name and they’ll put up a website that’s kind of generic,” Jim said.

Jim said Eros Guide came to Raleigh in the early 2000s. Jim said he started in 2004 and he stayed for four years before leaving in 2008.

“You have to be comfortable with a highly sexualized material. And being comfortable with sometimes seeing short cuts being taken,” Jim said.

CBS North Carolina keeps checking and so far we don’t know why the company was raided.

There are no charges against any of the companies and no charges against any individuals.