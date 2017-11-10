Freeze headed for central NC



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The frost will finally be on the pumpkin Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of central North Carolina for Saturday morning.

Frost is possible when the temperature falls below 36 degrees, but is likely to be only localized patches. When temperatures dip below 32 degrees, frost becomes widespread, with actual freezing possible.

A hard freeze is defined as 28 degrees or below.

A freeze will kill some crops, but a hard freeze will kill most of them.

According to the North Carolina State University Plant Disease and Insect Clinic, mosquitoes spend the winter in North Carolina in the insect equivalent of hibernation, a state called diapause. Various species survive the winter in different life stages — as adults, larva or eggs.

“Here in North Carolina you won’t find any mosquitoes flying on a cold winter day, but rest assured, they are here, waiting, as eggs in birdbaths, as adults in basements, or as larvae in wet tree holes,” wrote mosquito ecologist Michael Reiskind on the clinic’s blog.