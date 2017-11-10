Man arrested after crashing Raleigh during police chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police said they took a man into custody after he tried to run from the scene of a crash he caused on South Sanders Street Friday night.

Police said they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle and it did not stop.

Police said the car wrecked around 8:30 p.m. on South Saunders Street near the Interstate 40 ramps.

The suspect hit another car and then the driver jumped out and tried to run from police, officials said.

Police took the suspect into custody.

Police said that the driver of the car hit by the suspect suffered non-life threating injuries.