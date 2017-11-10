Man gets 10 years for coercing 12-year-old NC girl to send nude images

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Georgia say a man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for coercing a North Carolina girl to send him nude images of herself after taking over her Facebook account.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta says 32-year-old Gerardo Perez Uribe met the 12-year-old Cabarrus County girl on Facebook in 2014.

Prosecutors say Perez Uribe asked the girl to send him nude images. Once she sent the images, he took over her Facebook account, locking her out, and threatened to post the images on her Facebook page unless she sent him more.

Perez Uribe, who lived in Rex, just south of Atlanta, pleaded guilty in August. A Mexican citizen, Perez Uribe was a legal permanent resident in the U.S. Prosecutors say he will be deported after serving his prison sentence.

