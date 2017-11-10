Man who fled police in handcuffs, hospital gown caught in Fayetteville attic, Marshals say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Marshals say the man who escaped from Southern Pine police in handcuffs and a hospital gown a month ago has been caught hiding a Fayetteville attic.

Vinton Nation, 28, had complained of an illness Oct. 9, prompting officials to take him to the Moore County Regional Hospital, according to police.

He had been cleared by hospital officials, and was outside the hospital entrance when he took off around 9:30 p.m., Southern Pines Police said.

Nation was handcuffed, wearing black jeans and a hospital gown when he escaped, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force out of Greensboro was added to the case Oct. 12. Almost a month later, on Thursday, they developed information placing him at a home in Fayetteville, the Marshals said. They contacted another task force, the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force, based in Raleigh. That group surrounded the house, in the 4600 block of Turquoise Road in Fayetteville, then moved in, authorities said.

Residents in the home at first denied that Nation was there, but investigators later found him in the attic, Marshals said. He is now being held in the Cumberland County Jail.

Federal authorities say he was charged on Oct. 9 with:

possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

felony possession of cocaine

possession with intent to sell or deliver MDA/MDMA

felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Authorities say he had outstanding warrants from 2016 charging him with:

failure to appear on a rape/sex offense

indecent liberties with a minor

misdemeanor sexual battery