‘Mary was a teenager’ — Republican invokes Bible to defend Roy Moore from sexual misconduct accusation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – In the wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against Senate candidate Roy Moore, one high profile Alabama Republican is defending Moore.

“There is nothing to see here,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler said in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

“Take the Bible,” Zeigler continued, “Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and the became the parents of John the Baptist. Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became the parents of Jesus.”

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Moore had engaged in sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

“The allegations are that a man in his 30’s dated teenage girls. Even the Washington Post report says that he never had sexual intercourse with any of the girls and never attempted sexual intercourse,” Zeigler stated to the Washington Examiner. “There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here.”

The allegations made by Leigh Corfman as published in the Washington Post article Thursday are that, when she was 14, Moore touched her over her bra and underpants and guided her hand to his underwear.

The Moore campaign issued a statement Thursday calling the allegations “the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”

Under Alabama law, a person who is older than 19 years of age and subjects someone under 16 but older than 12 to sexual contact would be guilty of Sexual Abuse 2nd degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Section 15-3-1 et seq. of the Code of Alabama also provides that there is no statute of limitations on “any sex offense involving a victim under 16 years of age, regardless of whether it involves force or serious physical injury or death.”