Mom and son accused of murder after man found dismembered under home

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have charged a woman and her teenage son with murdering a South Carolina man whose body was found dismembered under his home.

The victim has been identified as Gary James Stone, 51, of Harris Trail in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Deputies found Stone’s body on Thursday afternoon.

“His body was discovered dismembered in several containers under the residence. I have scheduled an autopsy for this morning to assist in determining the cause of death and to make positive identification,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said 40-year-old Dawn Michelle Wilkins and her son, Charles Jacob Bridges, 18, are each charged with murder.

Wilkins is the victim’s common-law wife, Mueller said.

A family member told WSPA they had not heard from Stone since Nov. 2. She said they didn’t initially suspect foul play, but became concerned and notified authorities after receiving a call from one of Stone’s neighbors, who had noticed blood on Stone’s door.

Sheriff Mueller said deputies were asked to do a welfare check at Stone’s home last Friday.

Deputies visited the home and spoke to Wilkins who claimed Stone left after they got into an argument.

An officer returned Wednesday, but found nothing unusual at the home, Mueller said.

He said deputies received a tip Thursday with detailed information about a murder at the address. During their search, deputies found containers with the victim’s body inside.

Wilkins and Bridges are currently in the Cherokee County jail.

