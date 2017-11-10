North Carolina high school football playoff scores — Nov. 10

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A comprehensive look at scores from around the state during the first round of playoffs on Nov. 10.
Class 1AA
First Round
East Surry 21, Boonville Starmount 14
Manteo 35, Gates County 13
Murphy 44, South Stanly 13
Polk County 30, North Rowan 22
Salemburg Lakewood 34, Pender County 0
West Montgomery 48, Goldsboro Rosewood 0
Class 1A
First Round
Davidson Community School 29, South Stokes 22
Elkin 50, Hayesville 7
Pamlico County 40, Albemarle 8
Plymouth 38, North Edgecombe 8
Robbinsville 57, Rosman 16
Class 2AA
First Round
Belmont South Point 48, West Iredell 0
Canton Pisgah 34, Wilkes Central 20
Lenoir Hibriten 57, Catawba Bandys 6
Morganton Patton 26, North Surry 10
Mt. Pleasant 35, East Lincoln 0
Nash Central 41, High Point Andrews 7
Newton Foard 16, Maiden 0
North Davidson 52, Marshville Forest Hills 18
Randleman 43, Roanoke Rapids 7
Shelby 49, Newton-Conover 20
West Craven 28, Richlands 7
Class 2A
First Round
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 56, Lexington 12
Clinton 21, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15
East Montgomery 30, East Rutherford 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 55, Bertie County 0
Hendersonville 49, Brevard 0
Reidsville 51, West Lincoln 0
South Columbus 14, Trinity Wheatmore 0
SouthWest Edgecombe 34, Hertford County 13
Southwest Onslow 35, Goldsboro 6
Wallace-Rose Hill 42, Ayden-Grifton 3
West Stokes 24, Bunn 19
Whiteville 45, North Wilkes 13
Class 3AA
First Round
Clayton Cleveland 53, Northern Durham 10
Eastern Guilford 31, Durham Hillside 12
Greensboro Dudley 21, Southeast Guilford 13
Greenville Conley 59, Northern Guilford 7
Lee County 40, Greensboro Smith 0
Southwest Guilford 48, Statesville 0
Watauga County 21, Asheville 9
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 35, Alexander Central 28
Wilmington New Hanover 55, West Brunswick 21
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 34, Gastonia Ashbrook 6
Class 3A
First Round
Belmont Cramer 21, Concord 20
Charlotte Catholic 43, West Caldwell 7
Concord Robinson 69, Waynesville Tuscola 41
Eastern Alamance 20, Northeast Guilford 13
Fayetteville Sanford 36, Rocky Mount 16
Gastonia Huss 34, West Rowan 14
Havelock 56, Burlington Williams 7, OT
Jacksonville 56, Jacksonville Northside 22
Shelby Crest 49, Monroe 20
Southern Nash 76, Fayetteville Westover 12
Weddington 55, Hickory 24
Wilson Fike 30, Erwin Triton 14
Class 4AA
First Round
Charlotte Myers Park 35, East Mecklenburg 6
North Mecklenburg 27, Richmond County 23
Raleigh Leesville Road 41, Fuquay-Varina 14
Raleigh Millbrook 27, Fayetteville Britt 14
Southern Pines Pinecrest 50, Raleigh Athens Drive 19
Class 4A
First Round
East Forsyth 35, Mooresville 6
Knightdale 20, Spring Lake Overhills 18
NCISAA Division 1 – Championship
Charlotte Christian 47, Charlotte Providence Day 21
NCISAA Division III- Semifinal
Village Christian 41, Harrells Christian 8
NCISAA Division II – Semifinal
Charlotte Country Day 25, Concord Cannon 16
Charlotte Latin 27, Trinity Christian 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/