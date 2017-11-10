North Carolina high school football playoff scores — Nov. 10

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A comprehensive look at scores from around the state during the first round of playoffs on Nov. 10.

Class 1AA

First Round

East Surry 21, Boonville Starmount 14

Manteo 35, Gates County 13

Murphy 44, South Stanly 13

Polk County 30, North Rowan 22

Salemburg Lakewood 34, Pender County 0

West Montgomery 48, Goldsboro Rosewood 0

Class 1A

First Round

Davidson Community School 29, South Stokes 22

Elkin 50, Hayesville 7

Pamlico County 40, Albemarle 8

Plymouth 38, North Edgecombe 8

Robbinsville 57, Rosman 16

Class 2AA

First Round

Belmont South Point 48, West Iredell 0

Canton Pisgah 34, Wilkes Central 20

Lenoir Hibriten 57, Catawba Bandys 6

Morganton Patton 26, North Surry 10

Mt. Pleasant 35, East Lincoln 0

Nash Central 41, High Point Andrews 7

Newton Foard 16, Maiden 0

North Davidson 52, Marshville Forest Hills 18

Randleman 43, Roanoke Rapids 7

Shelby 49, Newton-Conover 20

West Craven 28, Richlands 7

Class 2A

First Round

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 56, Lexington 12

Clinton 21, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15

East Montgomery 30, East Rutherford 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 55, Bertie County 0

Hendersonville 49, Brevard 0

Reidsville 51, West Lincoln 0

South Columbus 14, Trinity Wheatmore 0

SouthWest Edgecombe 34, Hertford County 13

Southwest Onslow 35, Goldsboro 6

Wallace-Rose Hill 42, Ayden-Grifton 3

West Stokes 24, Bunn 19

Whiteville 45, North Wilkes 13

Class 3AA

First Round

Clayton Cleveland 53, Northern Durham 10

Eastern Guilford 31, Durham Hillside 12

Greensboro Dudley 21, Southeast Guilford 13

Greenville Conley 59, Northern Guilford 7

Lee County 40, Greensboro Smith 0

Southwest Guilford 48, Statesville 0

Watauga County 21, Asheville 9

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 35, Alexander Central 28

Wilmington New Hanover 55, West Brunswick 21

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 34, Gastonia Ashbrook 6

Class 3A

First Round

Belmont Cramer 21, Concord 20

Charlotte Catholic 43, West Caldwell 7

Concord Robinson 69, Waynesville Tuscola 41

Eastern Alamance 20, Northeast Guilford 13

Fayetteville Sanford 36, Rocky Mount 16

Gastonia Huss 34, West Rowan 14

Havelock 56, Burlington Williams 7, OT

Jacksonville 56, Jacksonville Northside 22

Shelby Crest 49, Monroe 20

Southern Nash 76, Fayetteville Westover 12

Weddington 55, Hickory 24

Wilson Fike 30, Erwin Triton 14

Class 4AA

First Round

Charlotte Myers Park 35, East Mecklenburg 6

North Mecklenburg 27, Richmond County 23

Raleigh Leesville Road 41, Fuquay-Varina 14

Raleigh Millbrook 27, Fayetteville Britt 14

Southern Pines Pinecrest 50, Raleigh Athens Drive 19

Class 4A

First Round

East Forsyth 35, Mooresville 6

Knightdale 20, Spring Lake Overhills 18

NCISAA Division 1 – Championship

Charlotte Christian 47, Charlotte Providence Day 21

NCISAA Division III- Semifinal

Village Christian 41, Harrells Christian 8

NCISAA Division II – Semifinal

Charlotte Country Day 25, Concord Cannon 16

Charlotte Latin 27, Trinity Christian 16

