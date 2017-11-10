Sunshine Friday, freezing temperatures early Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time this fall, a widespread freeze is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from Midnight to 9 a.m. on Saturday for all of central North Carolina.

Temperatures will drop into the middle 20s to lower 30s. Unharvested crops and any sensitive plants left outdoors will be severely damaged or killed.

Before the freeze, Friday will be bright and dry as the sun will shine for the first time in a few days. Highs will manage the middle 50s, but fall late in the afternoon as the colder air starts to filter in. A dry cold front moved through early Friday which swept out any clouds.

The weekend will be dry, but more clouds will be around on Sunday as our next cold front will approach the state. Skies will be sunny on Saturday with highs near 50. Sunday will have increasing clouds, but it won’t be as cold with highs reaching the upper 50s. Lows on Sunday morning, however, will drop to around freezing in most areas.

The next weather maker will be that cold front that will move through Sunday night into Monday. So a shower will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Behind that system, high pressure will build back in and it will turn mostly sunny next Tuesday through Thursday.

Today will be sunny. The high will be 55. Winds will be north 8 to 12 mph.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 28. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday will be sunny. The high will be near 50. Winds will be northeast 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 31. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Sunday will have increasing clouds. The high will be 58; winds will be light and variable. There will be a chance of a shower Sunday night.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a shower possible, mainly in the morning. The high will be near 60; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 40.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be around 60, after a morning low of 39.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 41.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.

