Triangle healthcare providers talk preparedness for major disaster

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Las Vegas. New York City. Sutherland Springs, Texas.

We’ve seen recently how the worst can happen in an instant.

Hospitals and other patient care facilities need to prepare to face those kinds of incident or be ready if a natural disaster should happen.

“Anything can happen on any given day,” said Dale Hill, manager of the CAPRAC Healthcare Coalition, based out of WakeMed.

Knowing that, healthcare providers are taking the steps now to make sure they are ready.

Hospital representatives, along with other patient care facilities, met in Morrisville learning from each other how to respond to a large scale emergency.

At WakeMed, their representatives said their hospital staff prepare every day to face those challenges.

Part of that includes making sure there is enough food at a hospital to last for at least four days in case something like weather would prevent more food from being delivered.

“You share best practices and you get those lessons learned from real world experiences,” said Randy Hoffman, Healthcare Preparedness coordinator, Mid Carolina Region.

Hoffman is with UNC Health Care.

There were representatives from all the major hospitals in the Triangle at the exercise.