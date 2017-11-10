VIDEO: Hawk feasts on squirrel at North Hills

*WARNING: Video includes graphic content*
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina photojournalist Dave Hattman caught some incredible images of what is believed to be a red-tailed hawk enjoying a meal at North Hills.

The hawk feasted on the squirrel for around 30 minutes before taking to the skies again.

The red-tailed hawk, also referred to as a “chickenhawk,” lives across North and Central America.

Their diet includes small mammals like voles, rats, rabbits, and squirrels, according to Audubon.org. They are also known to eat other birds.

Audubon also says red-tailed hawks have adapted to nesting in cities – which explains why this one was feasting at North Hills.

