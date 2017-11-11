6 cars hit by gunfire in shootout at NC apartments, police say

Several police cars on the scene at the apartments after the shootout. WFMY photo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – Winston-Salem police are investigating a shootout.

It happened Friday morning at Hampton Court Apartment Complex on Bethania Station Road.

Police say multiple people were fighting in the parking lot.

Witnesses told police at least two people tried to stop the fight before the group started shooting at each other.

Police recovered several shell casings at the scene.

At least six vehicles were hit by gunfire.

No one was hurt. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call the Winston-Salem Police Department or Crimestoppers.

