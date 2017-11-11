Another cold night; rain early Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –

Saturday started out freezing across central North Carolina as the first widespread freeze of the fall season took hold. Another cold night is ahead Saturday night as temperatures will fall below freezing again by Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 46 after a morning low of 28; while Fayetteville had a high of 51 after a morning low of 31. The normal high this time of year is 65 with a normal low of 42.

Sunday will become mostly cloudy in advance of our next weather maker. A cold front will approach the state Sunday night and move through on Monday. There will be some rain developing Sunday night but temperatures will be much milder, falling only into the lower 40s.

For Monday, rain will be around during the morning hours, and as the cold front pushes east in the afternoon; skies will dry out and a bit of sun is possible.

With high pressure moving in for Tuesday, it will be sunny. Lots of sun is expected for Wednesday too.

Some milder air will try to move in for the end of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be back in the 60s. Another cold front is expected to move through next Saturday during the day and a couple showers will be possible.

Tonight will be fair and cold. The overnight low will be 29. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Sunday will become mostly cloudy. The high will be 53. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Sunday Night will be cloudy with some rain developing. The overnight low will be 42. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with some morning rain possible. The high will be 56; winds will be north around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent during the morning.

Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 38.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 58, after a morning low of 37.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 41.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 64, after a morning low of 45.

Next Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple showers possible. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 48. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

