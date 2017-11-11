Westbound portions of Raleigh Beltline and I-40 reopen after 2 crashes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two separate crashes closed parts of westbound lanes on the Raleigh Beltline and Interstate 40 in Raleigh for about an hour Saturday evening.

In the first crash, two westbound lanes of the Raleigh Beltline were closed near Capital Boulevard after a wreck on Saturday evening, officials said.

About 30 minutes after the Beltline crash, officials reported two westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed near Aviation Parkway following a separate crash.

The first crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on Interstate 440 near Capital Boulevard, which is exit 11B, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported.

Two right lanes were closed at the scene, authorities said.

Traffic data and cameras showed major back-ups in the area approaching Capital Boulevard and all the way back to New Bern Avenue. I-440 reopened just after 7 p.m.

The crash along I-40 near exit 285, which is Aviation Parkway, closed two right lanes and the area reopened around 7:30 p.m., authorities said.