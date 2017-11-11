Documentary examines 2 motorcycle festivals held at Myrtle Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A documentary selected for Cucalorus film festival explores two very similar yet different events that take place every year in Myrtle Beach.

Black Beach/White Beach takes the audience to two national motorcycle festivals that are held over the weeks around the Memorial Day holiday. One festival is primarily white; the other is predominantly black.

The festivals are received by the community in vastly different ways.

“I love Myrtle Beach. I don’t know if Myrtle Beach loves me,” said Ricky Kelly, the director of the film and a 20-year participant in what is commonly known as Black Bike Week.

Kelly was on WECT’s First at Four Friday to discuss the documentary.

From police redirecting traffic to businesses in the Myrtle Beach area closing during Black Bike Week, Kelly said changes are needed and that despite how it is perceived by others, bikers visit the area with the same mindset as other beachgoers.

“They need to make it a more welcoming environment for vacationers because that’s what we are,” he said. “We come to enjoy that place, not to be treated as outsiders.”

To learn more about the film, click here.