Family, friends mourn Fayetteville dad killed in shootout at strip club

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends say the 40-year-old father killed during a shooting at a club he owned in Fayetteville was one of the most compassionate people they ever met.

Police and family say Akash Talati died early Saturday morning after a shootout at Diamondz Gentleman’s Club. The adult club, owned by Talati, is located in the 2800 block of Bragg Boulevard.

UPDATE: Man charged after 1 killed, 4 hurt in strip club shootout in Fayetteville

“I heard the gunshots, and ran to the front and saw my boss laying on the floor, it was chaos,” said Cortez Wamble.

Talati’s family and friends said the shooting happened after a man was kicked out of the club, got mad, grabbed a gun and began shooting.

A Diamondz Gentleman’s Club security guard fired back, hitting the suspect five times, Talati’s family said.

Talati was hit by a stray bullet while inside the club, according to his family.

In addition to Talati and the suspect, three other people were wounded in the shooting.

Wamble is a bouncer at Diamondz Gentleman’s Club. He said Talati will be missed by the entire community.

“I talked to this man every day. I look up to this man as a father figure,” said Wamble.

Wamble says the entire club is like a family. He says Talati always would give to anyone in need.

Wamble and several other employees said Talati even offered free rooms at his nearby motel for anyone affected by Hurricane Matthew.

Now, employees say a place which felt like home and family will never be the same.

“Nobody feels safe, you have people traumatized and everything. It’s just messed up for everybody,” said Sheron Bunn one of Talati’s employees.

At Talati’s home, the driveway was packed with family and friends.

Family and friends spoke off-camera and told CBS North Carolina Talati always put others first.

They say even though he was a businessman by trade, he would give his last dollar to someone in need.