Firefighter hit, killed by drunk firefighter responding to crash, police say

Colby Blake in a photo from WISH-TV

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A volunteer firefighter was killed responding to a crash Friday night when police say another firefighter arrived drunk, hitting him and three vehicles.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. along Old Highway 50 when firefighters had arrived to assist with a crash.

Colby Blake, 26, with Cannelburg Fire Department, also arrived at the scene after the initial response, striking the back of a truck, officials said.

He went on to strike the vehicle of 27-year-old Kendall Murphy, a firefighter who had also responded to the scene and who was standing outside his car when Blake hit him, according to authorities.

Blake ran into a third vehicle before coming to a stop, officials said.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, it was discovered that Blake had a BAC of . 21.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving.

Blake remains in the Daviess County Jail.

