Man charged after 1-year-old girl shot, killed by 3-year-old sibling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/WNCN) — Police say a 3-year-old shot and killed a 1-year-old sister in Tennessee after a man placed the younger sibling in a bed with his gun.

Memphis Police said Saturday they have charged Shawn Moore, 25, a convicted felon, in baby Robbin Keefer’s death.

Police say Robbin Keefer was shot around 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Cedar Mills apartment complex in the 3500 block of South Mendenhall Road.

Witnesses heard a gunshot and noticed Robbin was hit.

Police blocked streets around Memphis to get the child to the hospital. She was pronounced dead at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital around 10 a.m.

After the shooting, police say Moore grabbed the gun and ran from the apartment, according to WATN-TV.

Moore later turned himself in.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office records say Moore was booked into jail Friday night. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Meanwhile, family members are describing baby Robbin Keefer as full of laughs.

The baby recently celebrated her first birthday, relatives told WATN-TV.

“It’s like a nightmare, it’s like a dream I can’t wake up out of,” the child’s great aunt Wanda Keefer said.

Keefer struggled to make sense of the sudden death of her great niece.

“It’s just something you never think would happen, something you think wouldn’t happen to your own family,” Keefer said.

Moore is charged with criminally negligent homicide, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.